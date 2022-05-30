$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $406.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.34. Pool has a 12-month low of $377.52 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

