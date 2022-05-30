$2.38 Billion in Sales Expected for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) will post $2.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UFPI. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,250 shares of company stock worth $4,817,790. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

