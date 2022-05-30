$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.