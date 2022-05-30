$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $48.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.
