$211.80 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) to report $211.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.40 million and the lowest is $209.20 million. Macerich reported sales of $215.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $896.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.70 million to $917.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $914.55 million, with estimates ranging from $894.50 million to $934.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $146,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Macerich by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Macerich has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

