$24.66 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.59 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $123.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.98 million to $152.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.40 million, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $388.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Argo Blockchain.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

ARBK has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Argo Blockchain to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of ARBK opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.