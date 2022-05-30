$252.30 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $252.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $243.00 million and the highest is $261.60 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $147.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,303,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

