$275.95 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.90 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $269.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Shares of JACK opened at $67.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after purchasing an additional 207,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

