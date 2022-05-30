$279.31 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) to post $279.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.87 million and the lowest is $229.65 million. CURO Group reported sales of $187.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $334.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About CURO Group (Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.