$29.54 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) will announce $29.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.60 million and the lowest is $29.48 million. Quanterix reported sales of $25.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $129.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.84 million to $130.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $160.45 million, with estimates ranging from $159.90 million to $161.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $662.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.46. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

