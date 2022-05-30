$292.23 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will announce $292.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $284.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 354,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 164.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 96.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.60. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

