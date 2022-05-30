$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.17 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

NSC opened at $241.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 55.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 218,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,443,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

