$3.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will announce $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the highest is $3.40. Primerica reported earnings per share of $3.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $126.43. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,318. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a twelve month low of $113.99 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

