$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cross Research lowered their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in VMware by 28.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,376 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $129.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

