$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $14.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

NYSE:K opened at $69.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

