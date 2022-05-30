$32.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.39 billion to $135.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $133.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.14 billion to $136.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.