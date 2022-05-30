$395.36 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will announce sales of $395.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $393.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.19 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $389.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after buying an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after buying an additional 231,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $14,479,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IART stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

