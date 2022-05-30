3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Sells £314,201.92 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.75), for a total value of £314,201.92 ($395,371.74).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,296 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £142.56 ($179.39).

III stock traded up GBX 16.91 ($0.21) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,299.41 ($16.35). 1,495,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,313. 3i Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,071 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,319.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,354.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of £12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.78) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.17) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($23.15) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.37).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

