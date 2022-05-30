3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

