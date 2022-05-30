$4.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) to announce $4.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.15 billion. Reinsurance Group of America reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year sales of $16.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

