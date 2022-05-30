$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to report $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $19.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.67.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

