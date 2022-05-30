$40.68 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $40.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $22.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

DNLI opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.