$40.68 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will report sales of $40.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $9.73 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $22.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $103.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.34 million to $154.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.92 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $358.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.32 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 344.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 432.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

DNLI opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $676,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.