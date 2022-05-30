$401.26 Million in Sales Expected for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to report sales of $401.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.71 million. Tripadvisor posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,707,717 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after purchasing an additional 739,082 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,829 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 13.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 17.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,615 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $25.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Tripadvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.