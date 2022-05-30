$456.20 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to announce $456.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $422.09 million and the highest is $475.50 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $378.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
NYSE EXR opened at $180.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $148.29 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 97.40%.
In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
