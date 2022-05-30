$46.00 Million in Sales Expected for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $46.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. Airspan Networks reported sales of $42.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $202.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $259.20 million, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $300.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Airspan Networks.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.38 million during the quarter.

MIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Airspan Networks from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano acquired 33,000 shares of Airspan Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,173 shares in the company, valued at $221,240.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airspan Networks by 13.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIMO opened at $3.05 on Monday. Airspan Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $220.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airspan Networks (MIMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.