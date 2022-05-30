$464.45 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to post $464.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.30 million and the highest is $469.60 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $435.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $155.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $134.27 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

