$490.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) to report $490.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $436.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.08.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $183.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

