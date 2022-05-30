$496.46 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) will post sales of $496.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.50 million and the lowest is $488.20 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $472.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 98.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $17,774,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

