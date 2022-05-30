$498.22 Million in Sales Expected for Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $498.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $515.26 million and the lowest is $489.10 million. Qiagen posted sales of $567.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

