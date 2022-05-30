$5.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to announce $5.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.31 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year sales of $20.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.13 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.09 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.67.

PNC stock opened at $175.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $152.35 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,193,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after buying an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after buying an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after buying an additional 696,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

