$5.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.14 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $21.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPC opened at $139.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

