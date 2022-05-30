$529.80 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) will post $529.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.09 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $455.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

