$53.19 Million in Sales Expected for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $228.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.92 million to $257.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $337.06 million, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.
RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 17.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 4.27 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.
About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
