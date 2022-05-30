$531.03 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to report $531.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.49 million to $575.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $475.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

USX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 29,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,099.32. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,479.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 278,120 shares of company stock valued at $857,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 148,666 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,326,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 122.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 478,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 178,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USX opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $161.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

