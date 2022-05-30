$534.86 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) to announce $534.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.76 million to $545.40 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $515.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PZZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

PZZA stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 524,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

