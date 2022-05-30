$6.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) to announce $6.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.36 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $26.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.83 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.07 billion to $30.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.21 on Monday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after buying an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

