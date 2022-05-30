$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.48 billion and the highest is $7.10 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $6.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.63 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.28 billion to $29.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.71.

NYSE AN opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $14,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.