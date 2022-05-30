$6.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will post $6.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.70 billion and the highest is $7.13 billion. Eli Lilly and posted sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year sales of $29.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,327,818 shares of company stock worth $380,782,218. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LLY opened at $323.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $196.68 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08. The company has a market cap of $307.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.55.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.