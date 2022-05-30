$650.97 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will post $650.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $671.40 million and the lowest is $599.69 million. Copa reported sales of $304.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.12 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

