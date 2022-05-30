$7.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post $7.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.20 billion and the lowest is $6.89 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.31 billion to $33.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock worth $7,086,622. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $8,283,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 16.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 142,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,592,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,683,788,000 after acquiring an additional 149,203 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $212.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

