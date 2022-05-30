$978.22 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) will post sales of $978.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $972.60 million to $984.96 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $707.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

ANET stock opened at $105.87 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,662 shares of company stock worth $77,722,090 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

