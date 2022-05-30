Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 665,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($24.54) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($22.65) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $809.75.

Get Abcam alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Abcam by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Abcam by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,519,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 158,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abcam by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

About Abcam (Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.