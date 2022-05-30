Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,451. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,826 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

