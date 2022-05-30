Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 596.01 ($7.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £74.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 530.06 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 835 ($10.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.
