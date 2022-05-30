Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 9

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 596.01 ($7.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £74.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 530.06 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 835 ($10.51). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 596.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

