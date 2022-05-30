Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.80.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $266.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $226.46 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.13.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

