abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in May

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,254,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 2,317,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 739.6 days.

abrdn stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLFPF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.41) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

