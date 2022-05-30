Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Update

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENER. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $15,717,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,469,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,019,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Accretion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,503,000. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENER stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,744. Accretion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

