Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHL opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.51 and a quick ratio of 14.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.