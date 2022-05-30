ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

