Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.63. 7,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,399. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

