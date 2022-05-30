Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.61 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

